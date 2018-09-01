LPA Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LPA)

LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LPA Group stock opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.46) on Friday. LPA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 126.01 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 183 ($2.36).

Get LPA Group alerts:

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.