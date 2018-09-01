LSV Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Store Capital by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,871,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,061 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,930,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,096,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Store Capital by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,665,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Store Capital by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 962,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE STOR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.12. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

