Lucara Diamond Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of TSE:LUC traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.19. 371,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,885. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$2.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.45 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.25 price objective on Lucara Diamond and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine covering an area of 15.3 km2, as well as three prospecting licenses located in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

