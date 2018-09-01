Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.44.

LULU stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $159.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

