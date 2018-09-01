Lululemon Athletica (LULU) PT Raised to $141.00 at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $112.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $97.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $17.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,294,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,037. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $159.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.14 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

