Lululemon Athletica (LULU) PT Raised to $154.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.44.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 12,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

