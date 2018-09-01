M I ACQUISITION/SH (MACQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of M I ACQUISITION/SH (NASDAQ:MACQ) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in M I ACQUISITION/SH were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MACQ stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. M I ACQUISITION/SH has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

In other M I ACQUISITION/SH news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 197,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $2,095,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

M I ACQUISITION/SH Company Profile

M I Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. It focusses on seeking a business combination with a company or companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

