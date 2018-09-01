Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 193,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 38,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $306.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $169.07 and a 1 year high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $360.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total value of $199,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $238,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 889,401 shares of company stock valued at $255,456,219 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

