Mackay Shields LLC Invests $386,000 in Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter worth $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter worth $152,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 231.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.91. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2,278.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

