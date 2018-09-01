Mackay Shields LLC Sells 14,273 Shares of Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.49 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 124.61% and a net margin of 10.10%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $133,187.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

