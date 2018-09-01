Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

MFNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mackinac Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Mackinac Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ MFNC opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 154,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

