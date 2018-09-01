magicJack VocalTec (CALL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. magicJack VocalTec earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.032029881875 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut magicJack VocalTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised magicJack VocalTec from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

Get magicJack VocalTec alerts:

CALL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. 27,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,859. magicJack VocalTec has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.62.

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. magicJack VocalTec had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud communications company in the United States. The company's products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from where the customer has broadband access to the Internet. It provides magicJack devices, such as The magicJack, magicJack PLUS, New magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO, and magicJack EXPRESS, which are voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) devices that enables customers to receive free VoIP phone service for their home, enterprise, or while traveling.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for magicJack VocalTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for magicJack VocalTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.