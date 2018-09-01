MaidSafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $129.31 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003980 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Cryptopia. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $129.31 million and $1.73 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00310269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00158822 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036522 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

