Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Receives $38.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUSK. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $10,111,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUSK opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.