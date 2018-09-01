Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stake Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

