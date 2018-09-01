Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,921,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,766 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,700,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,593,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,432,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,930,000 after acquiring an additional 394,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 488,892 shares of company stock valued at $33,938,668 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DWDP stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

