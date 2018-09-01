Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,530,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $1,514,500.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $1,468,200.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $724,050.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.18, for a total value of $1,451,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $724,900.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $1,455,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $2,156,250.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $702,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $693,450.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $725,000.00.

CRM opened at $152.68 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 132.31, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,091,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,408 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13,535.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,321 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13,746.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after acquiring an additional 961,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

