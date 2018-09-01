Marchex (MCHX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marchex earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.5650239592948 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

MCHX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 57,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,134. Marchex has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

