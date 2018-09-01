Marcia S. Kelbon Sells 7,529 Shares of Omeros Co. (OMER) Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 7,529 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $193,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,858.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 1,078,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,527. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,513,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Omeros by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,613,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

