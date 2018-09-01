Marcus Corp (MCS) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 119.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marcus were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marcus by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “$33.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other news, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,247 shares of company stock worth $5,365,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus Corp has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.52 million. Marcus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.83%. research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.