Margherita D. Valle Buys 1,385 Shares of Centrica PLC (CNA) Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £1,980.55 ($2,554.89).

On Wednesday, July 25th, Margherita D. Valle purchased 1,306 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £1,972.06 ($2,543.94).

On Monday, June 25th, Margherita D. Valle purchased 1,259 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £1,976.63 ($2,549.83).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 143.30 ($1.85) on Friday. Centrica PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 119.71 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 221 ($2.85).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). Centrica had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 21.95%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

CNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.32) in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centrica to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.81) to GBX 165 ($2.13) in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 165 ($2.13).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

