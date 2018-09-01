Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In other news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC opened at $84.63 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

