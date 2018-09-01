Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) SVP Sells $6,825,877.44 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

