Martin Investment Management LLC Buys 1,701 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 3.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

