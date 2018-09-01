Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.55% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 231.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

NRIM stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.52%. analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Swalling bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $25,862.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,561.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,490 shares of company stock valued at $100,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

