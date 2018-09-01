Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.69 Million in Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (BHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 147,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braemar Hotel & Resorts alerts:

Shares of BHR stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $372.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.22 million. research analysts expect that Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Braemar Hotel & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.