Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Marcus & Millichap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 106,974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 90,531 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 90,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 73,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.44%. research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $357,419.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,379,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 86,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $3,222,797.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,174,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,183,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,626,553 shares of company stock worth $63,442,637. Company insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

