Match Group (MTCH) Bonds Rise 1% During Trading

An issue of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2027. The debt is now trading at $98.75. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Shares of MTCH opened at $50.05 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 27,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,408.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,217.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,610.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $12,382,872. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,158,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after buying an additional 1,162,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,538,000 after buying an additional 747,553 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after buying an additional 741,619 shares during the period. 22.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

