Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,275 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 13,047,666 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,901,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. QVR LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

XLB stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

