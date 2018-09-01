Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sophiris Bio (SPHS)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Sophiris announced that the investigation into the patient death in the P2b study of topsalysin in prostate cancer (PC) was unlikely to be related to the drug or the procedure (see note from 6/25). SPHS shares are up ~25% this morning.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophiris Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:SPHS opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Sophiris Bio has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.97, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). research analysts predict that Sophiris Bio will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.