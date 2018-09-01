Mcdonald’s (MCD) vs. Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Head to Head Survey

Mcdonald’s (NASDAQ: TXRH) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mcdonald’s pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mcdonald’s has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years and Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Mcdonald’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mcdonald’s and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mcdonald’s 25.26% -133.89% 17.46% Texas Roadhouse 6.76% 18.15% 12.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mcdonald’s and Texas Roadhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mcdonald’s $22.82 billion 5.52 $5.19 billion $6.66 24.36 Texas Roadhouse $2.22 billion 2.22 $131.52 million $1.97 35.00

Mcdonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse. Mcdonald’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mcdonald’s and Texas Roadhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mcdonald’s 0 7 21 0 2.75 Texas Roadhouse 3 8 8 0 2.26

Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus price target of $181.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus price target of $63.43, suggesting a potential downside of 8.01%. Given Mcdonald’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mcdonald’s is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

Risk & Volatility

Mcdonald’s has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mcdonald’s beats Texas Roadhouse on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.