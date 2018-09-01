mCig (MCIG) Posts Earnings Results

mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. mCig had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.86%.

Shares of MCIG stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. mCig has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

mCig Company Profile

mCig, Inc operates as a cannabis cultivation construction company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction and Consulting, CBD, Vaporizers, Media, and Supplies. The Construction and Consulting segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

