Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,352 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2,206.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $4,841,299.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $158,003.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,974,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

