Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 1,532,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,940. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.72 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 44.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In related news, Director G Steven Dawson purchased 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,589.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,812.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $1,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,965 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,409 shares of company stock worth $2,281,467 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 725,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 44.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 183,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

