Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) versus Synopsys (SNPS) Critical Contrast

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ: SNPS) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medical Transcription Billing and Synopsys

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 3 0 3.00 Synopsys 1 0 5 0 2.67

Medical Transcription Billing currently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. Synopsys has a consensus price target of $108.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Synopsys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Medical Transcription Billing.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Synopsys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Transcription Billing -2.73% 2.01% 1.59% Synopsys 1.92% 5.52% 3.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Transcription Billing $31.81 million 1.61 -$5.56 million ($0.13) -33.31 Synopsys $2.72 billion 5.57 $136.56 million $0.88 116.07

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Transcription Billing. Medical Transcription Billing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synopsys beats Medical Transcription Billing on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizers; and HAPS based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides testing tools, services, and programs, which include security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions for semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company has a collaboration agreement with Arm. Synopsys, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

