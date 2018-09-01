MEI Pharma (MEIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 1,651.87%.

MEIP opened at $4.18 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MEI Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other MEI Pharma news, COO David M. Urso sold 9,500 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $34,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,309.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

