Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Merit Medical Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.6525229810719 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MMSI opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.64 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,744 shares in the company, valued at $637,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,764 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.