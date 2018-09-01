Mero (MERO) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Mero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mero has a market cap of $0.00 and $207.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mero has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001593 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mero Profile

Mero (CRYPTO:MERO) is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 1,469,355 coins. The official website for Mero is mero.network. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin.

Mero Coin Trading

Mero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero using one of the exchanges listed above.

