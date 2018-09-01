MetalCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $714,733.00 (METAL)

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. MetalCoin has a total market cap of $714,733.00 and $0.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetalCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One MetalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00898722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003001 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011533 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014301 BTC.

MetalCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam. MetalCoin’s official website is www.metalmoshpit.com.

