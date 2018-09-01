Metlife (MET) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

Press coverage about Metlife (NYSE:MET) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Metlife earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1470257123461 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

MET opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,294,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

