Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €11.50 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.80 ($14.88) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.14 ($15.28).

B4B3 stock opened at €12.82 ($14.91) on Tuesday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Metro AG Preference Shares

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

