Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of Metso Oyj stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $925.86 million during the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.05%. equities research analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through Minerals and Flow Control segments. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, lokotrack mobile plants, NW portable and rapid plants, rock breakers, air classifiers, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

