Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Insider Sells $571,500.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider William P. Donnelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.50, for a total value of $571,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MTD opened at $584.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.24 and a 1-year high of $697.26.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.80% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $625.55.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.