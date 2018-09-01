Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Position Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 32,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $625.55.

MTD opened at $584.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.24 and a 1 year high of $697.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.00, for a total value of $593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,945. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

