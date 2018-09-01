MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 129.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 21.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.66 on Friday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.41.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

