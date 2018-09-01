Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIK. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 26th.

Shares of MIK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,299,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,184. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 228,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

