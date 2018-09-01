Micro Focus International (MCRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,520 ($19.61) to GBX 1,570 ($20.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.15) target price (up previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.22)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.48) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,361.50 ($17.56).

Shares of MCRO stock opened at GBX 1,305 ($16.83) on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.78 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,970.50 ($38.32).

In other news, insider Karen Slatford purchased 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,271 ($16.40) per share, for a total transaction of £98,998.19 ($127,706.64).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

