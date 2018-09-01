Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Position Raised by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 199,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7,994.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,995,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

