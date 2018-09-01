Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Lowered by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,928 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura set a $118.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $130.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $862.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

