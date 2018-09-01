Mineum (MNM) Price Reaches $0.0128

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Mineum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mineum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mineum has a total market cap of $121,243.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mineum alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000235 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mineum

Mineum (CRYPTO:MNM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineum is mineum.org. Mineum’s official message board is forum.mineum.org.

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mineum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.